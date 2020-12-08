Just In
Boat Watch Enigma Launching On December 9 In India
Boat is now the 5th largest wearable brand in the world and the company announced its first-ever smartwatch Boat Storm back in October. Now, the company is all set to bring another wearable device called the Boat Watch Enigma in India on December 9. Meanwhile, Amazon India has started teasing the arrival of the smartwatch, and the key features, pricing details have surfaced ahead of its official.
Boat Watch Enigma Price Details
The upcoming smartwatch will cost in India Rs. 2,999 and can be purchased from Amazon, the company's website. Further, the Boat Watch Enigma is listed to come in Light Grey and Dark Grey strap options.
Boat Watch Enigma Features
Starting with the display, the Boat Watch Enigma is listed to flaunt a 1.54-inch full touch color display and said to come with the 'Always On' feature which will show you time constantly. It is also listed to feature a daily activity tracker that will record your daily calories steps and distance. One can get multiple sports modes such as running, walking, climbing, riding, badminton, basketball, football, and table tennis.
Other features of the Boat Watch Enigma include 24x7 automatic heart rate monitoring and SpO2 blood oxygen level monitoring. Further, the watch will support smart gesture controls and come with 3 ATM water resistance that can work up to 20m depth in water.
The device will also show you notifications for calls, chats, emails, alarms, and more. The Eco Mode of the watch will help you to save battery. However, the battery backup details are still under wraps.
Lastly, it will also offer smart features like music controls to play, pause, and stop the music. Besides, the Amazon teaser has mentioned that the Grey color strap will come as an addition while purchasing the watch.
