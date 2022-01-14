Just In
Boat Watch Matrix With AMOLED Panel, SpO2 Sensor Launched At Rs. 3,999 In India
Boat has launched several budget smartwatches lately in the country. Now, the brand has brought another watch named the Boat Watch Matrix. The key highlight of the latest smartwatch is its AMOLED panel and other features of the Boat Watch Matrix include Always On Display mode, SpO2 Sensor, and so on. The watch will compete with other watches from brands like Noise and Fire-Boltt which are available at the same price range.
Boat Watch Matrix Price And Availability
Boat Watch Matrix will be available with a special launch price of Rs. 3,999 on Amazon. The sale date of the smartwatch has not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to go on sale during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale which is scheduled to start from January 17 and will run January 20. The Boat Watch Matrix can be purchased in black, blue, and white color options.
Boat Watch Matrix Features
In terms of features, the Boat Watch Matrix comes with a 2.5D curved screen, measuring 1.6-inch. The watch also supports 100+ watch faces, smart notifications to show your call and message notifications, music, and camera control. For battery, the Boat Watch Matrix is claimed to deliver up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. It also supports several sports modes.
Moreover, the watch also comes with SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracker, and so on. The Boat Watch Matrix has smart activity tracker that records daily calories burnt, steps taken, and the total distance user covered. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Lastly, the smartwatch is also 3ATM certified for dust and water resistance.
Boat Watch Matrix: Reasons To Buy?
The Boat Watch Matrix is packed with all useful features that can handle your day-to-day usage without any trouble. Also, if you are looking for a smartwatch at an affordable price tag with a great battery, display, and other health-related features, the Boat Watch Matrix won't disappoint you. However, the watch does not support GPS connectivity which can be a drawback for the watch in this price range.
