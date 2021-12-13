Boat Watch Mercury With Real-Time Temperature Monitor, SpO2 Sensor Announced At Just Rs. 1,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boat is continuously bringing smartwatches to the Indian market. The Indian brand recently announced Boat Watch Mystiq, priced at Rs. 2,999. Now, the brand has brought another smartwatch named - the Watch Mercury in India. The key highlight of the latest smartwatch is its real-time temperature monitoring which allows you to track body temperature.

Boat Watch Mercury Features

In terms of features, you'll get a 1.54-inch TFT touchscreen display with a square dial. Apart from the real-time temperature monitor, the Boat Watch Mercury features a 24/7 heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. The watch also comes with 10 sports modes including walking, running, cycling, climbing, treadmill, spinning, yoga, badminton, basketball, and football.

The Boat Watch Mercury offers 100+ watch faces that can be accessed from the Boat app. Other features of the Watch Mercury include music and camera control, notifications alerts, menstrual cycle tracker, and so on. The watch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

For battery, it is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life and the watch includes a wire in the box that can be used for charging with any adapter. Lastly, the Boat Watch Mercury comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Boat Watch Mercury Price And Sale In India

The Boat Watch Mercury has been announced at Rs. 6,999. However, the Flipkart listing confirms the smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 starting Dec 15 at 12 PM via Flipkart. Like other Boat watches, it also comes with one-year warranty. It can be purchased in blue, green, black, and beige color options. At the same day, the recently launched Boat Watch Mystiq will also go on sale in the country.

Boat Watch Mercury: Should You Buy?

If you are buying the smartwatch during the first sale, it can be worth it. You get a good battery life along with a real-time temperature monitor and SpO2 monitor. However, if the price goes up later, it won't be good to consider. You can get better options in this price range like an AMOLED panel, better battery life, and more health-related features.

