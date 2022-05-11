Just In
Boat Watch Primia With AMOLED Panel, BT Calling Listed On Amazon India; Launch Likely Soon
Boat is one of the leading Indian brands, that offers accessories in several price segments. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch a new smartwatch dubbed as the Boat Watch Primia. Now, the watch has been listed on Amazon, which reveals the features and design of the upcoming Boat smartwatch. It will have high-end specs like the AMOLED panel, BT call, and so on. Let's take a look at the features of Boat's upcoming watch.
Boat Watch Primia India Launch Details
The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. However, a dedicated microsite for the Boat Watch Primia has gone live on Amazon, showing the design in its full glory. It also confirms the smartwatch can be purchased via Amazon India. We expect Amazon will soon reveal its launch date.
Boat Watch Primia Key Specs
In terms of design, the Boat Watch Primia will have a round-shaped dial along with metallic design. The Amazon listing also reveals that the smartwatch will sport a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The watch is also spotted with two crown buttons on the right edge.
The watch will come with 100+ watch faces and, BT calling feature, and support for voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. For battery, the watch is claimed to last up to seven days on a single charge without BT call and two days With BT calling.
Like other smartwatches, it will also include a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and so on. The watch will also have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Other features will include smart updates and notifications, music control, multiple sports modes, and many more.
Boat Watch Primia Expected Pricing In India
The pricing of the watch is still under wraps. Looking at the specs, we expect the watch will cost above Rs. 3,000 in India. In this range, the upcoming watch will compete with other watches from brands like Noise and Realme. However, we suggest our readers to take the pricing as speculation and stay tuned for the official announcement.
