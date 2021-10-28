Just In
Boat Watch Vertex Debuts With SpO2 Sensor, 10 Days Battery; Price Set At Rs. 2,499
Boat has announced a new smartwatch named the Boat Watch Vertex in India. The smartwatch comes with a SpO2 sensor, 100+ could-based watch faces, and much more. The watch is already up for grabs at an introductory price tag. Check out the price and where to buy the Watch Vertex in India.
Boat Watch Vertex Price & Availability In India
The Boat Watch Vertex has been announced at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499 in the country. The smartwatch can be purchased via the company's official site and Flipkart. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent off on SBI Bank credit, debit cards, and a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The watch comes in four distinct color variants - Deep Blue, Active Black, Raging Red, and Cool Grey.
Boat Watch Vertex: What Does Offer?
In terms of features, the smartwatch features a square dial color HD display, measuring 1.69-inch. The Boat Watch Vertex also supports 24 hours heart rate monitoring, SpO2 Sensor, and sleep tracking which can track three stages (light, deep, and awake) of your sleep and provide detailed summaries of your sleep.
The watch comes with a total of seven sports modes including Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, and Football. The watch also lets users play/pause, stop music, and capture images with a simple tap. For battery, there is a 200 mAh battery unit inside the Boat Watch Vertex that is claimed to last up to 10 days and it can be charged via a magnetic charger.
Further, the watch support Bluetooth v5.1 that can work a range of up to 10m. The daily data can be accessed via the Boat crest app. The watch comes with a smart notifications feature that will show cell, text, and other important notifications. Lastly, the Boat Watch Vertex is also IP67-certified, for dust and water resistance.
Boat Watch Vertex: Worth Buying?
The SpO2 sensor and 10 days battery life are the plus points in this price range while supporting only eight sports modes can be a downside. All in all, if you are buying a smartwatch for the first time, can be worth trying.
