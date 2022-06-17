Boat Watch Xtend Sport With 1.69-Inch Display, 7 Days Battery Life Launched News oi-Akshay Kumar

Boat Watch Xtend Sport smartwatch has been launched in India. The wearable has arrived as the successor to the Boat Watch Xtend, which was released in the country last year. The new device from the brand is claimed to be the country's first smartwatch to offer tracking of more than 700 activity modes.

Boat Watch Xtend Sport Specifications, Features

The Boat Watch Xtend Sport is capable of tracking activities like Dance, Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and much more. The company says that the wearable can track low and moderate activities such as cooking, skateboarding, meditating, playing musical instruments, and gardening among others. For health enthusiasts, the smartwatch has a 24x7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor for blood-oxygen tracking, and a pedometer, which is capable of tracking a wearer's fitness levels in real time.

The Boat Watch Xtend Sport comes with a 1.69-inch square LCD touch-enabled display, which provides over 500 nits of brightness. The wearable supports more than 100 watch faces. The device is capable of showing live cricket scores, text and notifications from major social media apps, sedimentary alerts, and more. The smartwatch is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, so the users can use it while wearing it underwater.

The Boat Watch Xtend Sport is fitted with a 200 mAh battery. The device is touted to provide up to seven days of usage on a single charge. The wearable also has fast charging technology that can fully charge it in 30 minutes.

Boat Watch Xtend Sport Price In India, Availability

The Boat Watch Xtend Sport has been priced affordably at just Rs. 2,499. The wearable is available to buy on Amazon India and the brand's website. The color variants on offer include Ashen Gray, Classic Black, and Cool Blue. At this price point, it is one of the most affordable smartwatches with health-centric features.

Boat Watch Xtend Sport Competition

The Boat Watch Xtend Sport will have to compete against the likes of the Realme Watch 2 Pro, Redmi Watch, NoiseFit Active, Pebble Cosmos Luxe, Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz, Fire-Boltt Thunder, Ambrane FitShot Sphere, and more in the country. All these smartwatches offer extensive heath features and are priced below Rs. 5,000 in India.

