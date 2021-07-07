BoAt Watch Xtend With Built-in Alexa Launched In India For Rs. 2,999; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

BoAt has announced a new smartwatch named the Watch Xtend in India. The key highlight of the new smartwatch is the built-in Alexa smart assistant. Other features include a long-lasting battery, IP rating, and much more. The BoAt Watch Xtend can be purchased for an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 via Amazon and BoAt's official website. It comes in four distinct color options - Olive Green, Sandy Cream, Pitch Black, and Deep Blue.

BoAt Watch Xtend: What Does Offer?

The watch comes with a 1.69-inch LCD square display and a smooth touch experience. One can get a total of 14 sports modes such as indoor walking, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, hiking yoga, workout, open water swimming, pool swimming, and others. With the built-in Alexa, one can set reminders alarms, and much more.

The BoAt Watch Xtend also supports heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, stress, and sleep monitoring sensors. It has over 50 cloud watch faces that can be downloaded from the BoAt wave app. In terms of battery, the watch packs a 300 mAh battery that claims to offer seven days of battery life on normal use, while four to five days on heavy usage.

The BoAt Watch Xtend has an automatic screen brightness feature that can automatically adjust the brightness on the smartwatch, according to the time set on the app. Other aspects of the Watch Xtend include notifications alerts for calls, texts, alarms, music control, find my phone feature, DND, and weather forecasts. Lastly, the watch also comes with a 5ATM water resistance, making it safe under a depth of 50 meters for 30 minutes.

BoAt Watch Xtend: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a smartwatch with a good design and great battery life then can go for the BoAt Watch Xtend. It can be a great deal for an asking price of Rs. 2,999. You also get SpO2 monitoring and built-in Alexa support which are usually not available in this price range. Do note that, the price of the BoAt Watch Xtend can go up later as it is mentioned as an introductory offer.

