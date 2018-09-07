Bose Noise-masking Sleepbuds officially launched in India

Bose has announced the availability of its noise-masking sleepbuds - tiny, truly wireless earbuds. Bose sleepbuds are the smallest Bose product ever made and are packed with proprietary technology.

They come with 10 pre-loaded "sleeptracks" that mirror the frequencies of snoring, neighbours, dogs, traffic, and more - hiding them beneath a layer of relaxing audio. They feature new patented ear tips for a snug, soft, barely-felt fit, and can run for up to 16 hours. And they solve a problem for millions of people that's vexed a multi-billion dollar industry.

Bose sleepbuds are the first Bose product to use Bose noise-masking technology. They aren't active noise cancelling headphones, they're not in-ear headphones with an added feature, and they don't stream music - because every last detail was optimised for one thing - better sleep, all night, every night.

Bose sleepbuds are a sophisticated engineering feat. Each bud weighs just 1.4 grams, and measures just over 1 centimeter wide and high. On their exterior is a laser-etched antenna for reliable connectivity to a phone or tablet. Inside, there's a rechargeable silver-zinc battery, a miniscule transducer, and a micro-circuit board with flash memory to store the pre-loaded noise-masking sound files.

Both attach to a new noise-isolating StayHear+ Sleep tip - another line of defense that creates a physical barrier to unwanted sound. StayHear+ Sleep tips are included in three sizes. They're soft, pliable, and virtually weightless. And their materials, shape and form were optimised specifically for rest, so they feel great and stay in all night, regardless of sleep position.

Bose sleepbuds use low-energy Bluetooth, are iOS and Android compatible, and come with the Bose Sleep app that makes it easy to update, control, and select preferences. Users can set an alarm for the morning, choose the sleeptrack and volume that works best for their environment - and instantly hear gentle waves instead of a noisy partner, rustling leaves instead of the party next-door, smooth-turning wind turbines instead of busy city streets, and more.

Bose sleepbuds come in a brushed aluminum charging case that provides up to 16 hours of battery life unplugged. The Bose sleepbuds have a high-gloss white finish and will retail for Rs 22,900 starting 20th September 2018 at Bose stores, select resellers and on the online platforms boseindia.com, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.