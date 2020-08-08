Boult Audio Launches Four Earbuds In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boult Audio has recently launched four affordable True Wireless earbuds in India. At present, the demand for the earphones has increased as a lot of people are working from home. Audio brands are offering affordable earphones keeping in mind the budget of the consumers. The company's 4 earphones include the FreePods, ProPods, MuseBuds, and the PowerBuds.

FreePods Price And Features

Coming to the price, the FreePods come with a label of Rs. 1,799 and in Red, White and Black color variants. The earbuds are available for purchase on Flipkart. It is the cheapest of the four earbuds and they are IPX7-rated for water-resistance. It comes in stem style design and offers 15 hours of battery life.

MuseBuds Price And Features

The MuseBuds are available for purchase on e-commerce site including Flipkart and Amazon India. It retails for Rs. 1,999 and offers 18 hours of music playback with the case. The Boult Audio MuseBuds feature ear clip design which allows the earbuds to keep in the same place while workout. The company has introduced these earphones mainly for fitness enthusiasts.

ProPods Price And Features

The Boult Audio ProPods is priced at Rs. 2,499 and you can grab the earphones via Amazon. These earbuds also feature stem style design similar to the FreePods. The earphones' feature includes quick Pair feature, touch controls and it also comes with super low-latency mode. They are IPX5 rated for sweat and water-resistant. The ProPods claims to offer 5.5 hours of playback and offered in Black and White color variants.

PowerBuds Price And Feature

The Boult Audio PowerBuds features touch control for call functions, changing music. They are IPX7 rated which helps users to enjoy their workouts without the hassle of sweating. It is the most expensive among the four earphones. The earbuds carry a price tag of Rs. 2,799 and available on Amazon, Flipkart.

