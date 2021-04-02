Casio G-Shock GSW-1000 With Google Wear OS, Always-On LCD Announced; Features, Price, Availablity News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Casio G-Shock series have been widely popular, especially when it comes to rugged designs for extreme sports. Now, Casio has rolled out its first smartwatch power by Google Wear OS. The new Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 offers several power-packed features like 200 meters water resistance, an always-on LCD panel, and is designed with a pro-sports-rugged design.

Casio G-Shock GSW-1000 Price, Availablity

Presently, the Casio G-Shock GSW-1000 is available only in select markets. The new Casio smartwatch is priced at GBP 599 (around Rs. 60,600) in the UK market and USD 700 (around Rs. 51,300) in the US market. The Wear OS-powered smartwatch will begin shipping in May in these markets. However, there is no word on its availability in other markets, including India.

Casio G-Shock GSW-1000 Design Details

The new Casio G-Shock GSW-1000 flaunts a 1.2-inch touchscreen, dual-layer, color TFT LCD panel with 360 x 360 pixels. The smartwatch also includes a monochrome LCD that functions as the always-on display that shows the time. The color LCD functions as a panel to reveal other important details like sensor data, notifications, maps, and so on.

One of the key highlights of the Casio G-Shock GSW-1000 is its rugged design. Like G-Shock smartwatches, the new GSW-1000 is also designed for pro-sports needs. The device packs 200 metes water resistance, another highlight. The chassis is made of titanium case back that makes it corrosion-resistant.

Additionally, there is a titanium carbide finish on the Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 that offers abrasion resistance. The design of the Casio smartwatch also includes a urethane band, which Casio says enhances flexibility and durability. The Casio blog post notes the "special components between the band and case to ensure a very comfortable fit". The Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 measures 65.6x56.3x19.5mm and weighs 103 grams (including wristband).

Casio G-Shock GSW-1000 Powered By Google WearOS

As mentioned, the Casio G-Shock GSW-1000 is the first from the company to pack the Google Wear OS platform. The device comes as part of the G-Squad lineup and can be linked to both Android and iOS devices. The data recorded on the smartwatch can be accessed on the Casio G-Shock Move app, available on both Google Play and App Store.

Casio has brought in a couple of additional features for its app. Here, the G-Shock Move app packs the Sensor Overlay function, allowing users to combine video and still images of their activities recorded by the smartwatch. This creates layered visuals that can be shared on social media platforms.

Casio G-Shock GSW-1000 Features

The new Casio G-Shock GSW-1000 packs several sensors onboard like air pressure/ altitude sensors, gyrometer, compass (magnetic) sensor, accelerometer, and an optical sensor (PPG Heart Rate). The smartwatch also includes GPS, both GLONASS and QZSS.

The smartwatch supports several activities including 15 outdoor activities and 24 indoor activities like running, cycling, yoga, and so on. Plus, the Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 allows users to add up to eight original indoor workouts along with the in-built activity tracker.

Lastly, Casio claims the G-Shock GSW-H1000 can be fully charged in just three hours and can deliver up to 1.5 days with the color display. The device also packs the Multi Timepiece Mode with only essential activities, which claims to offer about a month's run time.

