    CES 2020: Amazfit T-Rex With 20 Days Battery Life Launched

    Recently, it was reported that Amazfit is planning to launch a new smartwatch at the CES 2020 and the company has kept its promise. Amazfit claims that the T-Rex has passed 12 regulations quality test of the military-standard-810G. The fitness tracker is capable of surviving in extreme temperatures, resist corrosion, waterproof, and a lot more. Here are the details:

    CES 2020: Amazfit T-Rex With 20 Days Battery Life Launched

     

    Amazfit T-Rex Specifications

    The Amazfit T-Rex flaunts a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 5.0 devices or later, iOS 10.0 or later. The company claims that the fitness tracker comes with Military-Standard-810G which makes it heat resistance up to 70-degree Celcius and cold resistance up to minus 40 degrees Celcius.

    According to the company, the device has passed 240 hours of heat test and 96 hours if acid-alkali test. It also comes with 5ATM certification which makes it water resistance up to 50 meters, and dustproof as well.

    The Amazfit T-Rex comes equipped with BioTracker PPG optical sensor which is capable of delivering real-time heart rate monitoring along with rapid heart rate alerts. As far as sensors are concerned, it packs 3-Axis Acceleration Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Ambient Light Sensor. It features 19 sports modes which will help users track their outdoor activities.

    Under the hood, the Amazfit T-Rex is fuelled by a 390 mAh non-removable battery. The company claims that it is capable of delivering a battery life of up to 20 days in one single charge with continuous GPS use. On the connectivity part, it offers Bluetooth 5.0 LE and GPS+GLONASS.

    The Amazfit T-Rex is launched in black, ash, camouflage, green, and khaki color options with a price tag of $139 (Rs. 10,070 approx). The smartwatch will be made available for sale in the United States from this month. However, in China, the company has already started selling the device for Yuan 799 (Rs. 8,280 approx).

     
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 12:45 [IST]
