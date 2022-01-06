CES 2022: Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Limited Edition Smartwatch With SD 4100 Chip Announced News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartwatches have been trending at the CES 2022 event, bringing in the latest and most advanced wearables. The latest smartwatch to be unveiled in Las Vegas is the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. As the name suggests, the new wearable comes as a partnership between Razer and Fossil. This limited-edition smartwatch runs Wear OS and packs the latest features.

Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Features

Razer is a popular brand with gamers whereas Fossil is a well-known name for smartwatches and other fashionable items. Both companies have joined hands to announce the latest Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch at CES 2022. As the name suggests, the new smartwatch is a themed version that runs Wear OS.

Here, the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch features the classic Razer green and black colored straps. The smartwatch includes three in-built themed watch faces, namely Text, Analog, and Chroma. From the looks of it, this fusion smartwatch is based on the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. However, several features make the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch different.

Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Specs

For one, the new Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is available in a single 44mm size, unlike the fossil Gen 6 that was available in 42mm and 44mm sizes. Under the hood, the new Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch draws power from the Snapdragon 4100 Plus processor and runs Google Wear OS 2. Buyers can upgrade to Wear OS 3 later this year.

As a typical smartwatch, the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 includes all the sensors like a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a steps tracker, and several sports modes. Plus, it features GPS and connects with Bluetooth 5.0 LE. Additionally, the smartwatch packs Alexa voice assistant support, allowing users to have a complete hands-free experience.

Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Price, Availability

To note, the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is a limited-edition device. Both companies will sell only 1,337 units of the smartwatch, priced at USD 329 (around Rs. 24,466). The smartwatch will go on sale starting next week and global shipping is expected.

