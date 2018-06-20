Conzumex launches its hybrid smartwatch - Muse on Kickstarter

Conzumex Industries Pvt. Ltd. a consumer tech start-up that designs, develops and sells consumer electronics has launched their luxury hybrid smartwatch, Muse, on Kickstarter. Designed for the on-the-go generation, who love to wear a watch as part of their style statement, Muse Watch comes at a price range of RS. 6,500 - 10,000 (only on Kickstarter).

The watch is built around an 'Internet of YOU' platform - an amalgamation of smart devices, AI, and exergaming (video games that are also a form of exercise). The AI platform is a personal assistant that provides services in fitness, food and personal finance. The mobile game in Muse turns day-to-day activities into a deeply engaging experience for the consumer. Muse's Planet Watch game generates in-game rewards through the activities tracked by the watch which in turn helps the user remain motivated in the daily routine.

Muse Wearables caters to the demand of the young with 21 features and promises to solve 50% of the user's lifestyle problems. It is a first of its kind hybrid smartwatch with NFC payments and comes with an added advantage of up to 1.5 years of battery life. Some additional features include UV tracking, auto time-zone update, nutrition, fitness, sleep tracking, and SoS alerts.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sai Prasanth, Co-founder, Conzumex Industries Pvt. Ltd. said, "Keeping the smart and connected consumers in mind, we have come up with this trendy, smart and intelligent watch that caters to their needs of fitness, food, and personal finance on the go. Muse Wearables comes with a battery that lasts for over a year, reducing the hassle of charging every day; thus, giving consumers an unparalleled experience at an extremely affordable price."

The watch can be pre-booked on the Kickstarter platform starting today and will be delivered globally by the company's vast distribution network.

Incubated at IIT Madras, Conzumex was founded by Sai Prasanth (IITM alumnus), Prathyusha (NITW alumnus) and Ajay Yathindra (IITM alumnus) in the year 2015. After two years of bootstrapping, Conzumex has raised $450K in November 2017 in the first round of funding from Keiretsu Angel Group, other lead angel groups, and individual HNIs.