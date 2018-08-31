Diesel Full Guard 2.5 smartwatch with Wear OS launched for Rs. 24,495

Diesel has announced the launch of the Full Guard 2.5 touchscreen smartwatch. This smartwatch offers the latest features such as heart rate tracking, NFC payment capabilities and GPS tracking. It features Diesel's signature bold and moto-inspired design making it a unique one in the wearable market.

The Diesel Full Guard 2.5 touchscreen smartwatch compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones. It is powered by Wear OS by Google and makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC. The brand has optimized features such as rapid charging, music control, customizable watch faces, and smartphone notifications to mention a few.

Design and looks

This new collection features four unique styles such as a matte steel case on a black leather strap, a gunmetal steel case on a brown leather strap, a matte black steel case on a black silicone strap and an all-over gunmetal stainless steel case on a three-link bracelet. There are new and exciting customizable dials including the neon Flicker dial, which changes color automatically throughout the day, and the interactive heart rate dial, which creates a rippling water effect with the tap of a finger.

Diesel Full Guard 2.5 smartwatch features

The smartwatch comes with heart rate tracking that automatically tracks your heart rate across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit or third-party apps, payment technology to make purchases via your NFC-enabled smartwatch using Google Pay, GPS distance tracking that lets you leave your phone at home when going for a walk, hike, ride or run with built-in GPS that records the distance right on your smartwatch.

Also, there is Assist on the Wrist to let you ask questions and give commands directly to your smartwatch via Google Assistant and swim-proof technology to let you wear the smartwatch during a shower and swim up to 3 ATM seamlessly through third-party apps.

It also comes with a feature called Weather Filters that displays dial effects change based on local weather behavior. As conditions arise, you will be notified via weather animations that appear on the display, like ice, snow, rain, severe thunderstorm and, now, with the addition of cloudy, foggy and humidity.

Diesel has priced this smartwatch at Rs. 24,495 in India and it will be made available by the end of November this year via the company's official site.