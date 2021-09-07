DIZO Launching Watch 2, Watch Pro On September 15 In India; Features, Price To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme's partner brand DIZO recently launched the DIZO GoPods and the GoPods Neo earbuds in the country. Now, the brand is gearing up for the launch of the two wearable products namely - the Watch 2 and the Watch Pro on September 15 at 12 PM IST. The launch date has been revealed via the Flipkart listing. This means both smartwatches can be purchased via the e-commerce site after their launch.

DIZO Watch 2 Features

Apart from the launch date, the Flipkart listing has also confirmed the features of the upcoming smartwatches. Starting with the DIZO Watch 2, it will come with a 1.69 inches bright full touchscreen display which is touted to be the biggest display in the segment. The watch will also offer 600nits brightness and 2.5D curved glass.

Further, it will support 100+ watch faces and 15 outdoor and indoor sports modes. For battery, there will be a 260 mAh battery that claims to last for up to 10 days. Other features will include a heart rate tracker, a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, message reminder, alarm reminder, and others. Lastly, the DIZO Watch 2 will also come with 5ATM water resistance.

DIZO Watch Pro Features

On the other hand, the Flipkart listing has only mentioned that the DIZO Watch Pro will have a square-shaped display and built-in GPS + GLONASS. Other features are still under wraps. However, we expect the DIZO Watch Pro will have better battery life compared to the standard variant and will also come with heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, and much more.

DIZO Watch 2, Watch Pro Price In India

The DIZO Watch 2 has been listed with a price tag of Rs. 3,999. However, we will suggest you wait for the official confirmation for the same. The price of the Watch Pro is still unknown at this moment. Considering the presence of a GPS sensor, the DIZO Watch Pro might cost higher than the DIZO Watch 2. We also expect the Flipkart listing will reveal more intel in the coming days.

To recall, the DIZO Watch was selling for an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 at its first sale. It means both the upcoming watches will also be available at a special price at the first sale.

Best Mobiles in India