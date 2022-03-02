Dizo Watch 2 Sports With 150+ Watch Faces, SpO2 Sensor Announced In India; Price And Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme's partner brand Dizo has announced a new smartwatch named the Dizo Watch 2 Sports. The latest wearable unit sits with the existing Dizo Watch, Watch 2, and the Dizo watch Pro in the country. It also carries an affordable price tag and features include up to 10 days battery, SpO2 Sensor, and many more.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports Features

In terms of features, the new Dizo watch comes with a 1.69-inch touch screen TFT display with a 240 × 280 pixel resolution, 218ppi pixel density, and 600nits peak brightness. It comes with 150+ watch faces and more than 110 sports modes including walking, indoor running, outdoor running, cycling, cricket, football, basketball, badminton, and many more.

Like other smartwatches, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports also supports blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, Sleep monitoring, Steps counting, Calories, and Distance tracking. For battery, the watch packs a 260 mAh battery unit which is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge and up to 20 days in standby mode. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports has a sleek, light, and stylish design, measuring 258 × 38.8 × 12.2mm in dimensions and 41.5 grams. Also, the smartwatch ships with smart controls including music and camera, and it also lets users reject the call. Lastly, the watch Dizo Watch 2 Sports also includes 5 ATM water resistance.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports Price And Sale In India

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports has been announced at Rs 2,499. However, it will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 1,999 starting 8th March via Flipkart. It comes in multiple color variants such as black, pink, blue, green, red, and so on.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports: Worth Buying?

For an asking price of Rs. 1,999, you'll get a good battery life and other health-related features. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports can be a pick for users who don't want to spend a huge amount on a smartwatch or want to gift someone else.

