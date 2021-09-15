DIZO Watch 2, Watch Pro With SpO2 Sensor Launched In India; Specs, Price, And Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme's partner brand DIZO introduced its first-ever smartwatch last month in the country. Now, the brand has expanded its wearable portfolio with the launch of the DIZO Watch 2 and the Watch Pro smartwatches. The latter one is packed with improved features and carries a higher price tag compared to the Watch 2.

DIZO Watch 2 Features

The DIZO Watch 2 comes with a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 2.5D curved glass protection. It also supports over 100 stylish watch faces and 15 sports modes including cycling, walking, running (indoors and outdoors), football, basketball, cricket, jump rope, and many more.

The Watch 2 also comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. For battery, the watch packs a 260 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 10 days battery on a single charge. Other features of the Watch 2 include call and message notifications, weather forecast, alarms, find phone, and Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

DIZO Watch Pro Features

On the other hand, the DIZO Watch Pro has a 1.75-inch HD touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a built-in GPS and also offers better battery life than the DIZO Watch 2. The DIZO Watch Pro is powered by a 390 mAh battery that claims to last up to 14 days. Besides, the watch comes with more than 100 watch faces, 90 sports modes, monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. Lastly, it also comes with an IP68 rating.

DIZO Watch 2, Watch Pro Price And Sale In India

The price of the DIZO Watch 2 has been set at Rs. 2,999; however, it can be purchased at a special launch price of Rs. 1,999. In contrast, the DIZO Watch Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 4,999 and will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 4,499. Both the smartwatches will go on sale starting 12 PM (noon) on September 22 via Flipkart.

In terms of colors, the DIZO Watch 2 comes in the Classic Black, Golden Pink, Ivory White, and Silver Grey color options, while the DIZO Watch Pro will be available in Black and Space Blue color variants.

Which One Should You Buy And Why?

If you are looking for a budget-centric smartwatch, the Watch 2 with 10 days battery and SpO2 sensor can be a good buy. However, the DIZO Watch Pro costs higher but you get GPS connectivity, 14 days battery life, and 90 sports modes.

