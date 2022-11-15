Dizo Watch R Talk Go Launched With 110 Sports Modes; Is It Coming To India? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Realme Techlife brand Dizo has released several wearables since its establishment. One such device is the Dizo Watch R Talk Go, which joins the R Talk series. The newly launched smartwatch seems to be inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup, featuring two buttons on the side. Can the new Dizo Watch R Talk Go take on similarly priced smartwatches?

Unlike most of the usual launches from the brand, the new Dizo Watch R Talk Go was announced via the AliExpress store. The new smartwatch has launched globally and can be shipped even to India. The smartwatch features an aluminum chassis and 7H hardness tempered glass for all kinds of rough usage.

Dizo Watch R Talk Go Features

Upfront, the newly launched Dizo Watch R Talk Go features a 1.39-inch display with 360 x 360 pixels resolution and 550 nits brightness. As mentioned previously, it includes two buttons on the side.

The Dizo wearable comes with several health-centric features, including a real-time heart rate sensor, SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, steps and calorie tracker, menstrual tracker, stress and mood monitor, among others. The Dizo Watch R Talk Go comes with more than 110 sports modes like running, hiking, swimming, cycling, and more.

The Dizo Watch R Talk Go also packs in the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.2. As the name suggests, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling features, allowing users to answer and make calls. One can also mute or reject calls on their smartwatch.

However, the Dizo Watch R Talk Go skips a built-in GPS tracker. Users will need to rely on their smartphone's GPS to track their activities. Lastly, the new Dizo smartwatch claims to offer 10 days of battery on a single charge with normal use. With the Bluetooth calling feature, the Dizo Watch R Talk Go claims to last up to nine days and will take up to two hours to fully charge.

Dizo Watch R Talk Go Price, Availability in India

The new Dizo Watch R Talk Go can be purchased on AliExpress and is available in Thunder Blue, Silver White, and Classic Black color options. The Dizo Watch R Talk Go is priced at ₹5,027 at the online retailer. Since it's dispatched from China, one might have to pay additional customs duties and charges.

For the asking price, the Dizo Watch R Talk Go makes a good deal, especially for its Bluetooth calling feature. Moreover, its premium design further makes it a stylish purchase. However, it skips in-built GPS, which might be a drawback. One can also check out similarly priced smartwatches from Amazfit, Noise, and Fire-Boltt.

