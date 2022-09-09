Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk Launched In India; Price And Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Dizo, the Realme Techlife brand has launched a couple of new smartwatches in India - the Dizo Watch R Talk and the Dizo Watch D Talk. The USP of the Watch R Talk is its 1.3-inch circular AMOLED dial and an always-on display. On the other hand, the Watch D Talk features Bluetooth calling capability.

Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk Price In India

Dizo Watch R Talk is priced at Rs. 4,999 and comes in Black and Grey color options. As a part of the launch offer, the smartwatch will cost Rs. 3,799. This specific model of the Dizo wearable will go on sale via Flipkart from September 13.

When it comes to the Dizo Watch D Talk, this smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and interested buyers can grab the wearable at a special price of Rs. 2,799. It will be available in Green, Grey, and Black color options and the sale will debut on September 16.

Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk Features

In terms of specs, the Dizo Watch R Talk bestows a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits. There is a metal frame and support for Always-on display and support for over 150 watch faces. The smartwatch supports 5 ATM water resistance and 2D curved glass for protection. There is support for over 110 sports modes, including swimming, walking, trekking, running, etc., and features such as sedentary reminder, drink reminder, menstrual cycle tracker, breath training, and more.

Other health-centric features of the Dizo Watch R Talk include a sleep tracker, continuous heart rate tracker, and blood oxygen monitor. The battery powering this smartwatch provides up to 12 days of battery life.

On the other hand, the Dizo Watch D Talk features a 1.8-inch squarish display with 240 x 286 pixels and 550 nits of brightness. With Bluetooth Calling, users can answer and reject calls directly from the watch. It can be paired with the Dizo Fit app and help users get detailed tracking data from the wearable. The other features are almost the same, and it has a battery life of up to seven days.

