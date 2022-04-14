Dizo Watch S Launch Set For April 19- Check Out Design & Key Specifications News oi-Rohit Arora

Dizo, the first brand under the Realme TechLife, will unveil its next budget wearable- Dizo Watch S on April 19. The new wearable takes design cues from Huawei and Honor's rectangular budget wearables and flaunts a big 1.57-inch rectangular screen. However, the screen is placed on a curved body that will give a unique design characteristic to the upcoming budget fitness band.

The Dizo Watch S will boast a metal frame and will be available in three color options- Classic Black, Silver Blue, and Golden Pink. A dedicated product page has been set up on Flipkart that gives a good look at the upcoming wearable. Going by the pictures, the Dizo Watch S looks quite premium and the curved rectangular screen gives it a distinctive appearance.

The curved rectangular screen will offer a peak brightness of 550nits, which should offer good outdoor visibility. Moving on, the Dizo Watch S will feature a variety of watch faces including dynamic ones, and a host of personalization options to customize the big dial as per your liking. We are expecting the wearable to support more than 100 watch faces.

The Dizo Watch S will be supported by Dizo App and will offer features like GPS running route tracking, and workout reports sharing. The in-app GPS might not be available on the launch day as Dizo mentions that the feature will be pushed to the wearable via an OTA update. The Watch S is likely to come equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, stress monitoring, and a host of fitness-centric modes and health features.

The smartwatch will be launched on April 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM. It will be sold via Flipkart and in select retail stores. More information including price, offers, and availability of the product will be unveiled on the launch announcement date.

We have recently reviewed the Dizo Watch 2 Sports. Priced aggressively at Rs. 2,299, the budget wearable has a big and bright color touch screen and comes equipped with a real-time heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitor. The smartwatch has a 5ATM water-resistant body and offers 110 sports modes.

You can read more about the Dizo Watch 2 Sports real-life performance in our detailed review.

