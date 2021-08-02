Dizo Watch With 90 Sports Modes, 12-Day Battery Life Launched At Rs. 2,999 News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme's sub-brand Dizo has started populating its portfolio in India. After two audio products, the brand has now unveiled its first budget fitness tracker in India. Priced at Rs. 3,499, the Dizo Watch flaunts a 1.4-inch color touchscreen and features 90 sports modes. It is priced at Rs. 3,499 but will be available on Flipkart at a special price of Rs. 2,999 starting August 06, 2021. Dizo will also sell the budget wearable in select retail stores across the country.

Dizo Watch Specifications & Features

The Dizo smartwatch flaunts a 1.4-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 320x320 pixels and 323 ppi. The LCD panel has a peak brightness of 600 nits and a refresh rate of 30FPS. This is the same LCD that the recently launched Realme Watch 2 Pro offers, but with a slightly bigger real-estate (1.75-inch). The screen supports 60 watch dials and live watch faces that feature dynamic widgets to show information.

The budget wearable is IP68 rated making it resistant up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters. Similar to the Realme Watch 2 Pro, the Dizo Watch also supports 90 sports modes covering the most useful exercises including outdoor/indoor run, cycling, free exercise, strength training, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, jump rope, rower, and many more. We are guessing that the wearable will let you have 15 sports modes on the wrist.

Additionally, the budget wearable can also record daily and weekly exercise durations and calorie consumption in any specific exercising mode. The Dizo Watch comes equipped with a PPG sensor, heart rate sensor and also features a SpO2 sensor to measure your blood oxygen levels. And like most budget fitness trackers, it can keep a track of your sleeping pattern, steps, calories, and can send sedentary and water intake reminders.

As far as the battery life is concerned, Dizo claims that the budget wearable can last for up to 12-days on one charge, thanks to the 315mAh battery cell. The smart fitness tracker connects to smartphones via Bluetooth 5.0 and comes bundled with a magnetic charger in the box.

Similar to the Realme smartwatches, the Dizo Watch connects to smartphones via the Realme Link app, which also enables Smart AIoT Control features. If you have more than one Realme ecosystem device including Realme audio products, light bulbs, sockets, etc. you can control them right from your wrist. Lastly, the budget wearable also offers daily use features such as stopwatch, weather forecast, call notification, low battery reminder, brightness and do-not-disturb mode, etc.

Going by the spec sheet, the Dizo Watch is essentially a smaller and more affordable version of the Realme Watch 2 Pro. The latter is priced at Rs. 4,999 and offers a bigger color LCD display and promises up to 14-days battery life. The smartwatch justified its price in our testing and we expect the same from the Dizo Watch. Please note that both these smartwatches run on Realme's in-house wearable OS and lack some basic smart watch features such as microphones, speakers, Call answer, text reply features, etc.

If you want to know more about the detailed performance of Realme wearables, you can read our review of the Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch S Pro and the last year's Realme Watch.

