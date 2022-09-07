Exclusive: Gizmore’s First AMOLED, BT Calling Watch Coming To Flipkart At Offer Price Of Rs. 2,699 News oi-Rohit Arora

Gizmore, the homegrown smart accessories brand will soon unveil a pocket-friendly AMOLED smartwatch with features like Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, and an Always-On display. The upcoming smart wearable will have a price tag that will pit it against budget smartwatches from Fire Boltt, Noise, Boat, and other makers.

Gizbot got some exclusive insights into Gizmore's upcoming smartwatch. Read what all the brand has in store for the Indian consumers here:

Gizmore Bringing Its First AMOLED With Bluetooth Smartwatch To India

The Gizmore Glow will be the brand's first-ever smartwatch with an AMOLED display in the Indian market. As per our sources, the First AMOLED smartwatch from Gizmore will be announced at an introductory price tag of Rs, 2,699, making it the most affordable AMOLED BT calling smartwatch in the country. The company has also confirmed this smartwatch's online availability via online retailer Flipkart in the country. Let's check out the key specifications of the upcoming smartwatch.

Gizmore Budget Bluetooth Smartwatch Expected Features

The Gizmore Glow has a large circular dial and an aluminium alloy body. Based on the pictures, the Glow seems more like a premium smartwatch than an entry-level one. Moreover, the brand has succeeded in equipping the wearable with an AMOLED display without raising the price.

Users will be able to customize watch faces with the latest Gizmore smartwatch. There will also be a physical key on the side with which users can wake the watch screen. Also, it will be IP67 certified which makes it water and dust-resistant.

The smartwatch will also feature an Always-On Display mode, a feature mostly seen on expensive wearables. The Always-On mode allows you to see important information on the wearable without waking the screen. Bluetooth calling will be another highlight feature of this smartwatch where users will get the option to accept incoming calls and also dial a call.

Over 60 sports modes and the majority of health sensors will be available in the Glow Bluetooth AMOLED smartwatch. The Gizmore Glow will most likely borrow some features from previous generation Gizmore wearables such as a blood pressure monitor, body temperature, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 monitor.

We are expecting all these features to be present in the upcoming BT calling AMOLED smartwatch from Gizmore.

Meanwhile, you can read our review of the Gizmore Slate women-centric smartwatch to know more about the brand's product portfolio. The Gizmore Slate is one of the most feature-packed budget wearables in the market.

