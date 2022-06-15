Just In
Exclusive: Gizmore To Launch Women-Centric Smartwatch Under Rs. 3,000
Homegrown accessory and audio brand Gizmore will soon unveil a women-centric budget smartwatch. The budget wearable will feature a rectangular design and will be priced under Rs. 3,000. Among the most notable features of the smartwatch is the 'Always-On' mode, which is usually found on more premium wearables. The women-centric smartwatch will be available in a range of colors and will feature multiple sports modes.
The price of the device seems to be in line with their recent launches, such as the Gizfit 910 Pro smartwatch, which turned out to be a well-packaged product for its price.
Similar to the Gizfit 910 Pro, the upcoming women-centric smartwatch will flaunt a rectangular display; however, the screen size will be smaller than 1.69-inch to make it comfortable for smaller wrists. Although it's going to be an IPS LCS panel, Gizmore should feature better peak brightness and color reproduction. The overall package would benefit more from a brighter and more vivid screen.
The budget wearable looks very premium in the exclusive picture we have sourced. Reminiscent of Apple Watch, the rose gold color on the metallic case looks very attractive. You can also spot a rotating dial that adds an aesthetic touch to the overall metallic case.
Gizmore can also equip the upcoming smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, which has become one of the most sought-after features on sub-5K wearables. The feature is quite difficult to implement since a dedicated chip is needed, which increases the cost of the product.
Similar to the Gizfit 910 Pro, the women-centric smartwatch will support unlimited watch faces and will most likely offer an IP68 rating to offer protection against water and dust. The budget wearable will come equipped with the usual set of sensors including a built-in heart-rate sensor, SpO2 monitor and a sleep tracker. Check out our detailed review for more information about the Gizfit 910 Pro smartwatch.
Besides the 910 Pro smartwatch, Gizmore also offers a sub-2K wearable- Aura 906, and a range of products such as party speakers, soundbars, 5.1 speakers, mobile accessories, extension boards with universal sockets, laptop stands, wireless neckbands, power banks, car chargers, data cables and TWS buds.
