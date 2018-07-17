Fastrack launches Reflex 2.0 in India: Value for money?

Fastrack has launched a new fitness tracker called Reflex 2.0, it is the successor of last year's Reflex. The new fitness band comes with an OLED display, which will notify users of incoming calls, SMS, WhatsApp messages, physical activities and calories counts as well.

The Reflex 2.0 comes with Sleep Monitoring, Sedentary Reminder, Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption. The device is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The fitness tracker has a secure Pin based pairing with your phone for better protection.

The health band comes with a new Find Your Phone feature which will help users to find their phone, if they misplaced it somewhere nearby.

Moreover, it has IPX6 ratings for dust and water resistance. The company promises that the Reflex 2.0 will deliver up to 10 days of battery life in a single charge. The predecessor uses to deliver only 7 days of battery life.

The band also acts like a remote control for the camera, the user can use the band as s selfie button to click pictures from their smartphone. It also features a sedentary reminder which will remind the user to exercise.

The Fastrack Reflex 2.0 comes in Electric Blue, Neon Green and Charcoal Black color options. It comes with a price tag of Rs 1995 and is available on Amazon.in and Fastrack official website.

The Fastrack Reflex 2.0 is available during the Prime Day sales. So users can avail a 10 percent discount on their purchase with an HDFC credit or debit card. Moreover, Amazon Prime users can avail 10 percent cash back when they purchase the fitness tracker with Amazon Pay.

Value for money?

The Fastrack comes with a price tag of Rs 1995, and in this same range we have other brands who offer almost the same specifications.

For example, Mi Band 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,599. It comes with heart rate monitor, real-time monitoring of heart rate. It comes with Water resistant with Waterproof level IP67 and the most important part the battery can last up to 20 days.

The only thing which lags on the Mi Band 2 is the 0.42-inch OLED screen which is much smaller than the Reflex 2.0.

