Fastrack Reflex Wav First Impression: World's slimmest smartband with gesture control

Fastrack is one of the most famous brands in terms of youth accessories. The company is known for its traditional and smartwatches. With Reflex smart band the company stepped into the smartwatch category, which has seen a good success. Now, today the company has unveiled its latest addition smart band the Reflex WAV which is also claimed to be the world's slimmest gesture control smart band. The company launch the fitness tracker at Rs 4,995 in India, and it is up for grabs on company's official website.

Here at Gizbot, we have received the unit of newly launched Fastrack Reflex Wav to play around with it and get you the first impression of the device.