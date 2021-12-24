Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched At Rs. 4,999; Sale, Features To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Fire-Boltt, the Indian wearable brand has continued to expand its product portfolio with new smartwatches. The brand has now brought the Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch to the country. The key highlight of the smartwatch is Bluetooth calling support. Also, the smartwatch is based on an AMOLED panel and also comes with a bunch of health-related features at an accessible price tag.

Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch Price

The price of the Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch has been set at Rs. 4,999 in India. And the watch will be available starting Dec 29 on Flipkart. You'll get several color options for the strap such as Black, Brown, Blue, Black & Brown, Matte Black, and Orange.

In terms of the offer, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount on Punjab National Bank debit and credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and so on.

Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch Features

The Fire-Boltt Almighty watch has a round-shaped AMOLED display, measuring 1.4-inch, and offers 454 x 454 pixels resolution with Always Display Mode. The watch also supports the voice assistant which will allow users to give commands like "what's the weather'', "play music", and so on. The watch also allows to make calls, reject or answer a call and save a contact.

In terms of sensors, the Fire-Boltt Almighty watch comes with a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, stress monitor, and so on. You'll also get several sports modes including running, treadmill, cycling, walking, football, yoga, badminton, and many more. There are cloud-based watch faces and it also supports smart notifications, camera control, music control, sedentary reminder, and so on.

For battery, the watch is claimed to offer up to 10 days battery life on a single charge, while you'll get up to 20 days standby time. Lastly, the Fire-Boltt Almighty watch also includes an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch: Worth Buying?

If you are looking for a smartwatch with decent features, you can consider the Fire-Boltt Almighty. In this range, getting a call support feature is a plus point. However, the watch also skips some useful features like GPS connectivity and the quick reply feature.

