Fire Boltt Call Launched With Bluetooth Calling Feature; India Price, Availability

A new smartwatch from the popular Indian wearables and audio brand, Fire-Boltt Call, has been released in India. The Fire-Boltt Call has Bluetooth calling capabilities, allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from their watch.

The smartwatch comes with a dial pad that allows you to access recent calls and sync your phone's contacts. The wearable also has a variety of sports modes and fitness tracking capabilities. The Fire-Boltt Call is available in five colors and will be available on Amazon India, starting next week.

Fire Boltt Call Specifications, Features

A square-shaped dial with a 1.7-inch HD display is encircled by a metal frame on the Fire-Boltt Call. The watch has a honeycomb interface, which makes it simple to use. Interchangeable silicone bands are also included with the watch.

The wearable contains Bluetooth calling capabilities and a dial pad with features like access to recent calls, contact sync, and the ability to make and receive calls directly from the timepiece. There's also a built-in speaker and microphone on the watch. Users may listen to music directly from their smartwatch via the built-in speaker.

Running, basketball, badminton, and cycling are among the eight sports modes available on the Fire-Boltt Call. It also has a number of watch faces that can be accessed over the cloud. SpO2 monitor, 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep and fitness tracking, calorie tracker, menstrual reminder, and sleep monitor are just a few of the fitness functions on the wristwatch. There is a weather prediction feature as well as a camera and alarm remote control.

The smartwatch includes a 270 mAh battery that will last for up to 24 hours of Bluetooth calling. The developers of the wearable claim that if the Bluetooth calling capability isn't used, the watch can last up to 8 days on a single charge. The watch is water-resistant to IP67.

Fire Boltt Call Price And Availability

According to its Amazon India wearables page, the Fire-Boltt Call is priced at Rs. 4,499 and will be available from March 21. Interested buyers can use Amazon's 'Notify Me' feature to be notified when the smartwatch goes on sale. The smartwatch is also listed with full specifications on the Fire-Boltt website. It is available in seven different colors: beige, black, blue, grey, white, and red.

