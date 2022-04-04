Fire-Boltt Incredible Listed On Amazon India; AMOLED Panel, 7 Days Battery Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for smartwatches has skyrocketed in the recent times. Indian brands are also bringing new watches to cater to users' demands. Fire-Boltt, the Indian brand has recently launched Fire-Boltt Ring 2 smartwatch in India. Now, it is prepping up to unveil a mid-range watch named the Fire-Boltt Incredible in the Indian market soon.

The exact launch timeline is yet to be revealed. However, the design and key specs of the upcoming Fire-Boltt Incredible have been confirmed ahead of the official announcement.

Fire-Boltt Incredible Design And Features Revealed

The watch has been listed on Amazon, which brings the features to the light. Starting with the design, it will have a round-shaped display with a crown button at the right edge. The watch will sport a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360-pixel resolution. Like other smartwatches, it will also offer SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, meditative breathing and so on.

Besides, the watch will come with a total of with 28 sports modes including walking, running, cricket, yoga, cycling, football, and more. The watch will also show you notifications from apps like WhatsApp, Skype, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and more. Other aspects will include incoming call alerts, in-built games, weather forecast, camera control, step count, calories burnt, and music control.

There will be 200+ cloud-based watch faces and the watch will last up to 7 days on a single charge. Furthermore, the watch is claimed to offer 20 days of standby time. Lastly, the Fire-Boltt Incredible will come with an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Incredible Expected Pricing And Availability

The pricing of the watch is still under wraps. Looking at the features, we expect it will cost a bit expensive compared to the other affordable Fire-Boltt watches. Since it is based on the AMOLED panel, IP68 rating, and long-lasting battery life.

However, it still skips some important features like Bluetooth calling and in-built GPS. These features are now available on budget-centric watches as well. The Fire-Boltt Incredible will go on sale via Amazon in multiple color options like black, pink, and grey. We expect the sale date will soon be unveiled via Amazon itself.

Best Mobiles in India