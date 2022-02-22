Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched At Rs. 2,999; Worth Your Money? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Fire-Boltt has launched a new smartwatch under its Ninja series named the Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch. As the name suggests, the smartwatch features Bluetooth calling support and other features include multiple sports modes, up to five days battery, and many more. The watch also carries an affordable price tag, making it the cheapest Bluetooth-calling supported watch.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Smartwatch Features

In terms of design, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch has a square-shaped dial which has a 1.69-inch touch screen display with a screen resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. The smartwatch supports 30 sports modes including skipping, walking, running, cycling, climbing, badminton, and many more. There is a 260 mAh battery unit that is said to deliver up to five days of battery life on a single charge and up to 20 days standby time.

Moreover, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Smartwatch comes with SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The watch lets you receive calls from your wrist and one can also save contacts there is a quick dial pad, call history, and so on. The watch also includes a rotatable crown on the right side for navigating through the UI.

Other features include in-built games, multiple watch faces, sedentary reminders, menstrual reminders, voice assistant support, camera control, weather updates, alarm, and stopwatch. The smartwatch is also IP67-certified for dust and water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Smartwatch Price & Sale In India

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch has been launched at Rs. 2,999 in India. It comes in four color options - white, black, blue, and gold. The smartwatch will go on sale starting February 23 at 12 noon via Amazon.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Smartwatch: Worth Your Money?

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch comes with all useful features for day-to-day usage. The key highlight of the watch is its Bluetooth calling features which are usually not seen at this price range. Besides, the watch offers a SpO2 sensor along with other health-related features. However, it could have offered better battery life. Except for the Bluetooth calling support, you can get better features on the other smartwatches from brands like Noise and Boat at the same price range.

