Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launching Soon; Specifications & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch is all set to be launched in India in the coming days. While the brand is yet to officially announce it, the promotional page for the Talk 2 has appeared on the e-commerce portal Amazon. The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 will be arriving as the successor to the Talk, which was launched in the country last year.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Features A Round Display, Bluetooth Calling

The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 will be featuring a circular display, just like the original Fire-Boltt Talk. The wearable has two buttons for navigation as compared to a single one found on its predecessor. The smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch touch-enabled display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, which is placed inside a sturdy metal case. The wearable can be used with different watch straps of the choice of consumers.

The Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch's display showcases the usual stuff like time, date, calories burned, heart rate, and steps covered during the day. The wearable can be customized with several watch faces. The smartwatch comes with support for a digital assistant, which allows users to make calls, set alarms, check the latest weather updates, and more directly from their wrist without touching the display.

As for the other features, the Fire-Boltt Talk 2 comes with built-in games like Flappy Birds and 1048. For fitness enthusiasts, the wearable is equipped with a heart-rate sensor and a SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring sensor. The smartwatch can track more than 60 different sports activities and can also monitor the sleeping habits of the user.

Notably, the Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, so the users can take it out for a spin while swimming as well. The smartwatch also shows notifications from major messaging apps, social media apps, and more. It also allows users to make calls via Bluetooth hands-free.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Price In India, Availability

As of now, there's no word regarding the pricing of the Fire-Boltt Talk 2. The wearable's predecessor, the Talk is being offered in the country for Rs. 2,000, so we can expect its successor to be offered at a slightly higher price tag. The smartwatch is expected to be launched in the coming days, so stay tuned.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Was Launched Recently With Seven Days Battery Life

Recently, the brand launched the Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch with up to seven days of battery life. Targeted toward the Gen-Z audience, the Ninja 3 has been priced competitively at Rs. 1,799. The smartwatch is available to buy on Amazon and the brand's website. It is being offered in multiple color variants - Black, Silver, Dark Green, Navy Blue, and Rose Gold.

