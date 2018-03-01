Fitbit Ionic Adidas Edition launched: To go on sale starting March 19

Fitbit the leading global wearables brand has just announced the launch of Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition, a watch designed to help athletes of all levels improve their performance with running-specific training. The new band is a result of a partnership between Fitbit and adidas which the companies had announced last year.
Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition includes all the advanced health and fitness features of Fitbit Ionic plus provides a unique coaching experience with a new app that has been developed in collaboration with performance experts at adidas.
Other exclusive Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition features include signature two-toned breathable sport band in Ink Blue and Ice Gray with Silver Gray aluminum case and there is a custom adidas-designed clock face inspired by the iconic race bib; available in four colors.
Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition features the adidas Train app which includes six on-screen run-focused workouts designed to complement any training regimen and help improve cardio, strength and flexibility.
Each of the workouts are carefully constructed by a team of adidas performance experts with years of experience in movement-based training and focus on foundational movements that have been found to help runners and athletes overall achieve their performance goals.
The adidas Train app, exclusive to Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition, further provides step-by-step coaching to guide users through each series of movements to ensure that every workout is done in a correct way. "These are accessible right on your wrist and can be done anywhere/anytime, allowing you to customize the way you incorporate them into your workout routine," the company said.
Workouts include:
- Dynamic Warm Up to increase your core temperature and get your body ready to work (5 min.)
- Power Pace to train your body to be more elastic, forceful, and efficient (10 min.)
- Metabolic to increase your speed and boost your metabolism (15 min.)
- Run Activation to improve your hip, core and shoulder stability (5 min.)
- Strong Strides to build strength throughout your run (10 min.)
- Post Run Stretch to ensure proper recovery with a fast and easy cool-down stretch (5 min.)
"As the leading global wearables brand synonymous with health and fitness, partnering with a sports industry great like adidas to develop an exclusive version of our first smartwatch provides athletes of all kinds with the ability to be their best through a unique coaching experience," said Tim Rosa, Chief Marketing Officer of Fitbit.
"The battery life of up to five days, industry-leading GPS, and advanced health and fitness features of Fitbit Ionic combined with the movement-based training methodology developed by adidas experts will offer users best in class tools designed to help them reach their performance goals," he added.
Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition smartwatch is available for pre-order starting today on Fitbit.com and will be available in retail stores globally starting March 19, 2018. The device is priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 21,000)
