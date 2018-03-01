Fitbit Ionic Adidas Edition launched: To go on sale starting March 19

Fitbit the leading global wearables brand has just announced the launch of Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition, a watch designed to help athletes of all levels improve their performance with running-specific training. The new band is a result of a partnership between Fitbit and adidas which the companies had announced last year.

Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition includes all the advanced health and fitness features of Fitbit Ionic plus provides a unique coaching experience with a new app that has been developed in collaboration with performance experts at adidas.

Other exclusive Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition features include signature two-toned breathable sport band in Ink Blue and Ice Gray with Silver Gray aluminum case and there is a custom adidas-designed clock face inspired by the iconic race bib; available in four colors.

Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition features the adidas Train app which includes six on-screen run-focused workouts designed to complement any training regimen and help improve cardio, strength and flexibility.

Each of the workouts are carefully constructed by a team of adidas performance experts with years of experience in movement-based training and focus on foundational movements that have been found to help runners and athletes overall achieve their performance goals.

The adidas Train app, exclusive to Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition, further provides step-by-step coaching to guide users through each series of movements to ensure that every workout is done in a correct way. "These are accessible right on your wrist and can be done anywhere/anytime, allowing you to customize the way you incorporate them into your workout routine," the company said.

Workouts include:

Dynamic Warm Up to increase your core temperature and get your body ready to work (5 min.)

Power Pace to train your body to be more elastic, forceful, and efficient (10 min.)

Metabolic to increase your speed and boost your metabolism (15 min.)

Run Activation to improve your hip, core and shoulder stability (5 min.)

Strong Strides to build strength throughout your run (10 min.)

Post Run Stretch to ensure proper recovery with a fast and easy cool-down stretch (5 min.)

"As the leading global wearables brand synonymous with health and fitness, partnering with a sports industry great like adidas to develop an exclusive version of our first smartwatch provides athletes of all kinds with the ability to be their best through a unique coaching experience," said Tim Rosa, Chief Marketing Officer of Fitbit.

"The battery life of up to five days, industry-leading GPS, and advanced health and fitness features of Fitbit Ionic combined with the movement-based training methodology developed by adidas experts will offer users best in class tools designed to help them reach their performance goals," he added.

Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition smartwatch is available for pre-order starting today on Fitbit.com and will be available in retail stores globally starting March 19, 2018. The device is priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 21,000)