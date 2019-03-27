Fitbit launches a new line of smart wearables for Indian market News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Fitbit brings a slew of smart wearables for Indian consumers.

Fitbit has announced the availability of new products - Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Inspire and soon to be launched, Fitbit Ace 2. Fitbit will also soon launch a major redesign to the Fitbit app so users can further personalize their dashboard, better understand their data, discover new content and more easily connect with others on Fitbit's social community.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is an everyday smartwatch with most of the core fitness and smart features Versa is known for, including automatic activity, PurePulse 24/7 heart rate and Sleep Stages tracking, 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, smartphone notifications, apps, 4+ day battery life and relative SpO2 sensor, which has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators about health, such as sleep apnea. It is priced at Rs 15,999.

Fitbit Inspire HR is priced at Rs 8,999 and packs all-day automatic activity, exercise and Sleep Stages tracking, with 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, and Relax guided breathing in a stylish, slim design. For consumers who are new to wearables and want an even lower-cost, easy-to-use tracker, Fitbit Inspire is available at Rs 6,999. It has essential health and fitness features, including automatic activity, exercise, and sleep tracking, goal celebrations, Reminders to Move and timer and stopwatch apps.

Fitbit Ace 2 is aimed at kids and has a new swimproof design with a bumper to protect the screen during kid-related activities all day long, and is available in fun and bold kid-friendly colors and accessories that include patterned designs. Additionally, parents must create a Fitbit family account in order to set up Ace 2 with their child's account which helps them stay on top of their kids' activities.