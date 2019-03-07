Fitbit launches four new wearables: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition comes with PurePulse 24/7 heart rate and Sleep Stages tracking, 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, smartphone notifications, apps, 4+ day battery life.

Fitbit has announced the launch four of new products - Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Ace 2.

Fitbit has also launched a major redesign to the Fitbit app which will further personalize their dashboard, better understand their data, discover new content and more easily connect with others on Fitbit's social community.

"With our newest products, we're delivering high-quality, easy-to-use wearables that are more affordable, so getting healthy can be accessible to people of all ages and activity levels - even those who have never tried a wearable," James Park, co-founder, and CEO of Fitbit said.

"Bringing more users to the wearables category and growing our community of active users is a critical part of our strategy. We will continue to build on the Fitbit platform to provide a more personalized and valuable experience for our users through a paid premium service expected to launch later this year," Park further said.

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition comes with PurePulse 24/7 heart rate and Sleep Stages tracking, 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, smartphone notifications, apps, 4+ day battery life, and relative SpO2 sensor. It features a simple one-button, lightweight, swim-proof design in new bold color choices for the young at heart. The smartwatch will be available in India for Rs 15,999.

Next, the Fitbit Inspire HR packs all-day automatic activity, exercise and Sleep Stages tracking, with 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, and Relax guided breathing in a stylish, slim design.

Another one is Fitbit Inspire comes with automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking, goal celebrations, reminders to Move and timer and stopwatch apps to help users stay on track.

Both products have a new modern, comfortable and swim-proof design with a touchscreen display, smartphone notifications, and up to 5 days of battery life for day to night wear.

Lastly, Fitbit Ace 2 which helps kids ages 6+ learn healthy habits at an early age and encourages them to spend more active time with family and friends.

Ace 2 has a new swim-proof design with a bumper to protect the screen during kid-related activities all day long and is available in fun and bold kid-friendly colors and accessories that include patterned designs. Ace 2 debuts new animated clock faces, motivating challenges to keep kids moving, and colorful avatars and cover photos to personalize their profiles within the Fitbit app.