Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch launched in India for Rs. 19,999

Fitbit has launched the Versa fitness smartwatch in India. The smartwatch features an intuitive and contemporary design. It is touted to be one of the lightest metal smartwatches and features a new dashboard with easy access to fitness and health data with Fitbit OS 2.0. The Fitness Versa smartwatch is priced at Rs. 19,999 and will be available via online retailers, Croma, Helios, Reliance Digital and other offline stores as well.

The Fitbit Versa has an anodized aluminum case and there are several bands costing between Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 8,999. There is a special edition model featuring a lavender or charcoal woven band with a rose gold case or graphite aluminum case. These woven bands are not resistant to water and the company is providing a black Classic accessory band too for swimming enthusiasts.

The Versa runs the latest Fitbit OS 2.0 and comes with a new female health tracking feature, which will be rolled out to all the users via the Fitbit app starting May 2018. This female health tracking feature is said to help women track their menstrual cycle and view the holistic health dat. The Versa users who have paired their Android smartphone with this smartwatch can use the quick replies feature too. Notably, the Fitbit Versa is swim-proof with up to 5 ATM water resistance.

There is no in-built GPS functionality but the Fitbit Versa uses GPS information from the connected device. It offers over 15 exercise modes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring and swim tracking features. There is support for NFC-based Fitbit Pay and over 4 days of battery life. The fitness smartwatch is future proof with an inbuilt Sp02 sensor, which gives advanced health-related data. Fitness Versa's display has up to 1,000 nits brightness for an enhanced viewing even under bright sunlight. The device is compatible with Android, iOS and Windows devices.

Talking about the Fitbit OS 2.0, the platform offers daily and weekly health and fitness statistics, exercise summaries, tips and tricks, action-oriented motivational messages, daily guidance, reminders, logging insights, celebrations, social challenges, sleep summaries, and more on your wrist. Later this year, the platform will add the support for prompts to take actions based on the individual data.