Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch With 3rd Gen Wear OS Spotted; Threat To Samsung Galaxy Watch4?
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is the latest talk of the town when it comes to wearables. A new leak has revealed images and renders of the upcoming Fossil smartwatch. The new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch could be a competitor to the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch4.
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Leaked
A report by WinFuture has revealed the images gathered by a retailer. The images allegedly reveal the design and render of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch. The upcoming Fossil watch will reportedly draw power from the Snapdragon 4100 chipset and will run the latest version of Wear OS.
The leaked images reveal the typical Fossil touch, giving users a variety of styles and preferences to suit their taste. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will reportedly flaunt a 1.28-inch OLED display with 416 x 416 pixels resolution. The report further suggests Fossil will release the next-gen smartwatch in 42 and 44mm sizes.
Under the hood, the alleged Fossil Gen 6 will pack 8GB RAM with fast charging prowess, which claims to fuel the smartwatch up to 80 percent in 30 minutes. The watch can allegedly last 24 hours and packs extended energy-saving mode that could last a couple more days with limited functionality. Also, the watch will pack several sensors onboard like the SpO2 monitor, sleep tracker, heart rate monitor, activity sensor, and more.
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Launch: Expected Price, Availability
The WinFuture report claims the upcoming Fossil Gen 6 watch will begin sale in Germany from September 27, which means the launch could happen anytime next month. Also, the report claims the watch will be available starting from EUR 300 to EUR 330 (around Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 29,000). Of course, the actual price may differ, depending on whether it would arrive in India.
It looks like the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch could be a tough competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. To note, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch4 packs the third-gen Wear OS coupled with in-house Tizen software that gives it a unique look and feel. However, reviews suggest Samsung's signature is too strong on the new smartwatch. This would also give the Fossil Gen 6 more scope for those who simply want to explore the Wear OS experience.
