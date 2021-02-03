Fossil Gen 5E Launched In India: Price, Specs And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Fossil announced the launch of the Fossil Gen 5E, the latest Android Wear OS in India. The latest smartwatch from the company comes with a slew of features including interchangeable watch bands, quick charging support, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, multiple activity sensors and more.

As usual, there are two variants of the Fossil Gen 5E - 42mm and 44mm with 22mm interchangeable straps. Both these variants of the latest Fossil come with similar almost specifications.

Fossil Gen 5E Specifications

The Fossil Gen 5E has been launched with a 1.19-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and a pixel density of 328 ppi. Under its hood, the Fossil smartwatch makes use of a Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC teamed up with 1GB RAM and 4GB internal storage space.

Notably, the Fossil Gen 5E comes with up to 3 ATM water resistance. There are various activity sensors onboard including PPG heart rate sensor, which can be used for calorie count, step count, etc. It has an inbuilt speaker and microphone that let you connect with Google Assistant and answer calls.

As per the company, the battery powering the Fossil Gen 5E Wear OS is touted to deliver over 24 hours of battery life. It comes with quick charging support, which is claimed to charge the device up to 80% in just 50 minutes of charging.

Fossil Gen 5E Price

When it comes to pricing, the Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch has been launched in multiple options including Black Silicone, Brown Leather, Black Stainless Steel, Two-tone Stainless Steel, Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel/Mesh, and Blush Silicone versions. Notably, it is available priced at Rs. 18,495 and is up for purchase via the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

Given that the Fossil smartwatches are premium in terms of design and features, we expect the smartwatch to compete against rivals in the market at a similar price point.

