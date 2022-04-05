Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch Launched With WearOS 2: Features, Price In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Premium smartwatches segment in India has a new player - the new Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6. The premium smartwatch arrives with WearOS, a 43mm display, a Snapdragon chipset, and other premium features. To note, the Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 was first launched back in August 2021 and has finally arrived in India.

Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 Features

The new Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 flaunts a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a stainless-steel frame sized 42mm. The smartwatch is available in multiple color options like silver-tone, charcoal, and black. Buyers can also choose from a variety of straps for the new watch in silicone, leather, or stainless-steel mesh.

If you already have a Fossil strap of 20mm, you can use that for the new Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6. The design of the smartwatch is made durable with water resistance support, up to 34 ATM. It ships with the usual fitness sensors like a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a steps track, and so on. The Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 packs several sensors as well. These include a compass, gyroscope, altimeter, and more.

Under the hood, the new Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 draws power from the Snapdragon 4100+ chipset that's paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Additionally, the new Fossil smartwatch runs WearOS 2 out-of-the-box and will get the WearOS 3 update eventually. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC SE.

More importantly, the Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 claims to last 24 hours with the Smart Battery Modes. It also includes Extended Battery Mode when the smartwatch is running out of juice. Fossil claims the watch can charge up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. And like most other smartwatches, this one also supports magnetic charging.

Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 Price In India

Like all other smartwatches and fitness bands, users can connect the Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 to their Android or iPhone using the app. As noted earlier, this model was launched last year and has finally made its way to the Indian market.

The new Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 is up for purchase in India for Rs. 21,995. Buyers can check out the smartwatch at Skagen's official website, Fossil stores, and other leading outlets.

