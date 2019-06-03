Fossil Sport Smartwatch Launch In India For Rs. 17,995 – Specs, Key Features and More News oi-Karan Sharma

Fossil has announced the newest addition to its wearables smartphone: The Fossil Sport Smartwatch. Based on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and the newly redesigned Wear OS by Google, the watch boasts of various new technology features including extended battery life, a new battery saving mode, enhanced ambient mode, integrated heart rate and GPS capabilities.

The all-new Fossil Sport is designed to be the ideal companion for all health and activity enthusiasts in striking the right balance between all aspects of their lifestyle - be it work or workout.

Fossil Sport launches with six colorways, two case sizes (41 and 43 mm respectively), and endless strap options. The new nylon and aluminium case make this the lightest smartwatch to date and sits alongside 28 new silicone straps to give the wearer endless colorful combinations.

Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform

Utilizing the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform, Fossil Sport helps customers achieve more than a day's worth of battery life in the full smartwatch experience, and offers a new battery saving mode that adds an additional two days of telling time. So, whether you forget your charger or just choose to unplug on the weekends, battery saver is designed to stretch your watch battery to last until you can charge again.

As software experience continues to evolve, battery life will be further optimized. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform enhances the ambient mode allowing for an improved user experience--select dials will leverage the new platform to showcase color and a sweeping second hand for more dynamic style.

Fossil Sport Features

●Nylon case, aluminium top ring and pushers

●41 mm, 43 mm case size

●Stunning touchscreen digital display

●24+ hours battery life (based on usage) + 2 additional days in battery saver watch mode

●Interchangeable straps and bracelets (18mm / 22mm)

●Qualcomm® Snapdragon WearTM 3100 Platform

●Sensors: Heart Rate, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Microphone

●Powered with Wear OS by Google and compatible with iOS 9.3+ and AndroidTM 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)

●Connect via Bluetooth® technology

●Wireless syncing + magnetic charging

This watch retails for INR 17,995 onwards and will be available for purchase starting June 2019 on www.fossil.in