Fossil unveils two new smartwatches with heart-rate sensors and GPS

Fossil has announced the fourth-generation Fossil Q watches, starting with the Q Venture HR and Q Explorist HR. Both watches are similar in terms of design to the third-gen models. They come with heart-rate sensors and water protection. These are also the first Fossil watches to have support for Google Pay and untethered GPS.

However, these watches use the dated Wear 2100 hardware platform, which will be replaced later this year. Although these appear to be decent watches, but there could something better around the corner.

Both watches start at $255, and the premium variants like stainless steel would cost $275. Consumers can pre-order the Q Venture and Q Explorist from the company's online store. All models have an estimated shipping date of August 28.

It was been reported that not less than seven Fossil smartwatches powered by Wear OS have been recently spotted at FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification. This might be a clear hint that the company is working on a new wave of Fossil wearable devices, and which is going to be unveiled in the smartwatch market any time sooner.

The Fossil smartwatches were listed at FCC with their model numbers (DW7F1, DW7M1, DW7E1, DW7E2, DW7S1, DW7B1, and DW7T1), right now it's less important than what they look like and how much they cost and what they offer in terms of specs and features.

Puma has also joined hands with Fossil to produce smartwatches.

"Puma is one of the world's leading sports brands. We are excited to partner with them and bring our world-class design and distribution capabilities to the Puma watch collection," said Kosta Kartsotis, chief executive officer, Fossil Group.

However, there is no information on the looks, design and the feature included on the upcoming Puma edition smartwatch. The partnership seems to be in good hands, as Fossil is home to many brands for smartwatches.

Brands including Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Kate Spade New York and Michael Kors, and there are the examples where Fossil has helped to bring smartwatch tech to high-end brands. Interestingly Fossil does build non-smart watches for Adidas, but it seems to be some rivalry there. It will be interesting to see What Fossil is going to do with the more sport focused smartwatch, this will be a whole new experience for Fossil because they will be the first time for the company is trying something in the field of sports.