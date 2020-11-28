Garmin Forerunner 745 Smartwatch Launched With Advanced GPS, 7-Day Battery Life News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garmin is a well-known brand when it comes to smartwatches and other wearable accessories. The company has further expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Garmin Forerunner 745 smartwatch. The advanced GPS smartwatch features a silicone strap and is available in four color options for a pretty expensive price tag.

Garmin Forerunner 745 Price, Availability

The Garmin Forerunner 745 was previously launched in the US and has made its way to the Indian market now. The smartwatch costs Rs. 52,990 and is available in Whitestone, Magma Red, Neo Tropic, and Black color options.

One can purchase the new Garmin smartwatch on several e-commerce sites like Paytm Mall, Amazon, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Flipkart, and also on the official Garmin India store. Offline merchants who sell Garmin products like Lifestyle, Kolozilla Sports, Wheels Sports, Mastermind Bicycle, Bums of the saddle, Cyclofit, and Pro Bikers also sell the new Garmin Forerunner 745.

Garmin Forerunner 745 Features

The new smartwatch features a 1.2-inch transflective display. It comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection and also includes 5ATM water resistance, allowing users to go swimming with it. One of the key features of the Garmin Forerunner 745 is the advanced GPS sensor, which the company claims is specially built for runners and triathletes.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 offers a detailed training date and on-device workout options, which are compatible with Garmin Coach. Plus, the smartwatch is capable of adapting to the runner's goals and performance. Apart from this, it comes with the usual smartwatch features like heart-rate monitoring, respiration rate, body battery energy monitor, all-day stress tracking, and advanced sleep monitoring.

Additionally, there is a breathing guide, hydration alerts, and a menstrual cycle monitor. The sensors under the hood include GLONASS, Galileo, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, and a Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation monitor.

The battery on the Garmin Forerunner 745 is another highlight here, which the company claims to last up to seven days on smartwatch mode. When switched to GPS mode with music, it can last up to 16 hours, and six hours without music. The battery also includes an UltraTrac mode, which Garmin claims to last up to 21 hours.

