Garmin Instinct rugged smartwatch launched in India for Rs 26,990

Garmin launched its latest smartwatch in India on December 19. It is a GPS-enabled rugged smartwatch. All you need to know.

    Garmin launched its latest smartwatch in India on December 19. It is a GPS-enabled rugged smartwatch and it will be up for sale on Garmin's authorised stores, select Helios stores and also on online platforms like Amazon India, Paytm Mall, and The Garmin Store. The smartwatch is launched with a price point of Rs 26,990. It is available in Flame Red, Graphite, and Tundra color options. The biggest highlight of the watch is its rugged design which makes it more durable.

    Garmin Instinct rugged smartwatch launched in India for Rs 26,990

     

    The Garmin Instinct comes with a fibre-reinforced polymer case. This case is capable of tolerating thermal, shock, and water. The smartwatch also comes with a US MIL-STD-810G rating. It features an inbuilt 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support. This technology helps in tracking the user in challenging environments compared to a regular GPS. It also features heart rate monitor, which keep a track on your hear rates.

    "We are excited to introduce Instinct as India's first 'lifestyle watch' for the people who wish to have an approachable smartwatch that is rugged and reliable," said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India.

    The Garmin Instinct smartwatch comes multiple sports modes which makes it easy for you to monitor your activities. The modes include running, cycling, swimming, climbing, skiing, rowing, weightlifting and yoga.

    "Built on US military standard 810G (MIL-STD-810G) for thermal, shock and water resistance, the watch holds all the technologically advanced features for the people who loves to explore outdoor experiences," Rizvi added.

    The Garmin Instinct is compatible with all the smartphone including iOS and Android platforms. You can also connect the watch with Garmin Connect online fitness community for automatic uploads, live tracking, and the GroupTrack feature.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
