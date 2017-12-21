Garmin launches 'Vivosport' smart activity tracker in India

Smart wearables manufacturer Garmin has now launched a new smart device the Vivosport activity tracker with a built-in heart rate sensor and GPS in India.

Commenting on the launch, Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India said, "The 'Vivosport' comes with many benefits for indoor and outdoor strength-activity. By all means, it is a perfect gadget for monitoring your health all the way and anytime." Users can track basics like calories burnt, pace, distance, speed, steps and all-day stress levels.

As such Garmin Vivosport features an always-on Garmin Chroma color touchscreen display which the company claims that it offers great legibility even in direct sunlight. The smart activity tracker comes with water resistance rating of 5 ATM and built-in GPS which allows the users to track distance, time and speed as well as map out a route on Garmin Connect which is available both on the web and as an app for smartphones.

The device can be used to monitor heart rate variability (HRV), VO2 max, and fitness age. The Garmin Connect further lets users join challenges, encourage other user's successes and even share them on social media.

Garmin is touting the Vivosport to be a "smart" fitness tracker and it comes with few tricks up its sleeves. Vivosport can be easily paired with a smartphone which further allows users to receive text messages, social media updates, emails, access music controls, phone tracker. There is also a LiveTrack feature which lets people follow activities of other users.

As for the battery the company has said that it lasts for up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 8 hours in GPS mode.

The Garmin Vivosport smart activity tracker is priced at Rs. 15,990 and is now available for purchase from Amazon India. It will also be available in select retail stores across the country in the coming days.