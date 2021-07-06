Garmin Unveils GPS-Enabled Venu 2 & Venu 2S Smartwatches: Price, Features & Specifications News oi-Rohit Arora

Garmin has launched two 'Venu' series smartwatches in the Indian market. The GPS-enabled Venu 2 and Venu 2S flaunt circular AMOLED displays with stainless steel cases. These new wearables come equipped with Garmin's new Health Snapshot feature that promises to provide an in-depth report of your vitals by utilizing a range of sensors fitted on the wearables.

Priced at Rs. 41,990, the Garmin Venu 2 will be available in a 45mm watch case and 40mm watch case with a 22mm band. The Venu 2S costs Rs. 37,990 and will be sold in a 45mm and 40mm watch case with an 18mm band. Here's everything you need to know about the new Garmin Venu series wearables.

Garmin Venu 2 And 2S Features

The Venu 2 and the 2 are designed to provide comprehensive insights on your overall wellness by using scientific-based tracking systems. The new wearables feature a newly designed 'Health Snapshot feature', enabling the users to log a 2-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration and stress. The wearable then generates a report via the Garmin Connect smartphone app to monitor the statistics of the users.

The Venu 2 and 2S can track your respiration, stress, sleep and various other health-centric vitals. The new wearables have a built-in Pulse Oxsensor and a unique body battery energy monitoring system- Body Battery that shows users how "charged" their body is, helpful for scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep. These watches are also designed keeping in mind the wellness of women to offer features like menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking.

Both the smartwatches feature more than 25 built-in sports applications with preloaded enhanced high-intensity workouts, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates, walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, golf, etc.

Garmin has also added an automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides) feature along with manually triggered assistance alerts, which send real-time locations to emergency contacts. The LiveTrack feature lets friends and family track the user's outdoor activity. The Venu 2/2S also offers structured breathwork activities designed to promote focus and relaxation.

These wearables also facilitate customizable workouts with over 1,400 exercises to choose from. Importantly, the new wearables are also compatible with Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans, which can be extremely useful if you are training for marathons.

Some other highlight features include- built-in music library (download up to 650 songs including playlists from Spotify and Amazon Music) smart notifications for text messages, calendar reminders, incoming calls notification, watch faces from Connect IQ store, etc.

As far as the battery life is concerned, Garmin is promising a battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS mode on the Venu 2, and 10 days on smartwatch mode and up to 7 hours in GPS mode on Venu 2S and with rapid recharging.

Garmin Venu 2/2S Availability

The Venu 2 and 2S will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa and synergizer.co.in. Notably, the Venu2S would be exclusive to Amazon till Prime Day. You can also buy the new Garmin wearables from Garmin Brand stores, Helios - The Watch Store, Just in Time, Lifestyle Stores, Kamal Watch Co. and other leading multi-brand watch stores across the country.

