Garmin Venu Sq 2 Smartwatches Launched With GPS, Upgraded Heart Rate Sensor; Better Than Apple Watch SE 2? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Garmin is one of the most popular wearable brands globally. The company has expanded its product offering in India with the launch of two new smartwatches. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition claim to be the most affordable GPS-enabled wearables from the brand. But can it take on premium smartwatches from Apple and Google?

Some of the premium features of the new Garmin Venu Sq 2 series are its all-day health monitoring, improved fitness tracking, and more. Garmin also says the display of the new wearable has been enhanced with a 17 percent increased screen size. Here's all you need to know about the new Garmin Venu Sq 2 watches.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series Features: What's New

Both the Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition flaunt a rectangular 1.41-inch AMOLED display. Compared to its predecessor, the new smartwatches claim to offer brighter and easy-to-read displays. The display offers a 320 x 360 pixels resolution. The rectangular display is built of aluminum.

As a typical smartwatch, the new Garmin wearables offer multiple health-centric features. This includes 24-hour heart rate tracking, Pulse OX Blood oxygen monitor, Vo2 Max stress monitor, menstrual health tracking, respiration rate tracking, and more.

Additionally, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 series come with typical sleep and steps tracking system. Garmin has also included hydration reminders with the new smartwatches. As mentioned earlier, the wearables also come with built-in GPS tracking. Apart from GPS, Garmin has also included Glonass and Galileo tracking systems.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 series come with 25 built-in sports modes like pilates, pool swimming, cardio, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), running, cycling, yoga, and more. Users can also create a custom workout out of the 1,600 options available.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 series come with improved battery life as well. The brand hasn't detailed the battery capacity but Garmin claims it can offer up to 11 days of battery on a single charge. The BatterySaver mode on the Garmin Venu Sq 2smartwatches can further extend the battery life up to another 12 days.

As the name suggests, the Garmin S Venu q 2 Music Edition allows users to connect the smartwatch to music streaming apps like Spotify or Amazon Prime Music. One can sync their playlists with the Music Edition smartwatch and listen to their favorite tunes.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series Price

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 costs ₹ 27,990 and the Music Edition variant is priced at ₹ 33,490. Both smartwatches will go on sale from October 28 via Amazon, Tata Cliq, Flipkart, Nykaa, Synergizer, and retail outlets with Garmin watches like Helios, Croma, and more.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Vs Apple Watch SE 2

The new Garmin Venu Sq 2 has been competitively priced to take on devices like the Apple Watch SE 2. It also comes with GPS support and multiple health-centric features. While Garmin has upgraded its features, it remains to be seen if it can take on the Apple Watch SE 2, especially since Apple has a higher brand value.

Related: Apple Watch SE 2 Gets Whopping Discount

Best Mobiles in India