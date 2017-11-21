Garmin Vivoactive 3 launched in India for Rs. 24,990

Garmin has launched a new smartwatch which it is calling the Vivoactive 3. The smartwatch comes with 15 pre-loaded indoor and outdoor sports apps. It can monitor running, swimming, cardio or strength training performance. It can also get users an insight of activities including yoga, stair stepper, floor climbing, boxing and cardio workout performance.

Some of the key features and specifications of the Garmin Vivoactive 3 are:

1.2-inch (240 x 240 pixels) full-color Garmin Chroma sunlight-visible Display, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Its dimensions are 43.4 x 43.4 x 11.7 mm; It weighs 43grams and is water resistant to 5ATM.

Garmin claims that the smartwatch lasts up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and up to 11 hours in GPS mode. It comes in Black (stainless), White (stainless) and Slate Black colors and is priced at Rs. 24,990

Commenting on the launch, Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager Garmin India said:

"The launch of Vivoactive 3 is a short in the arm for (a variety) of fitness activity users. This is a single device accessible to do away with all your worries and to help you indulge in fitness like never before. Even the fitness wearable audience just got bigger and wider since Vivoactive 3 has the advanced capability to accommodate the diverse needs of a vast population.

You need not worry about tagging along with a different fitness device if you feel like doing yoga on one day and jogging the next day. Vivoactive 3 will stay fit for you anywhere, under the water, during the long, strenuous training hours. We are looking at a whole community of Vivoactive 3 users since it perfectly fits the requirement of a cardio-fitness trainer to people doing strength training inside the gym. All of them can accompany each other wearing the trendy Vivoactive 3 design. It looks sleek, stylish and prominent, all at the same time."