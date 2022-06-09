Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Band Launched At Rs. 14,990; Features & Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Garmin has announced a new fitness band named the Vivosmart 5 in India. The smart band is the successor of the Vivosmart 4 fitness band, which was launched back in 2019 for Rs. 12,990. Although it is now selling for Rs. 11,990 in the country.

The latest Vivosmart 5 is claimed to offer some upgrades over its precursor including a large display, larger texts, and so on. Let's take look at the pricing and availability of the Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness band in India.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Band Features

In terms of features, the fitness tracker comes in a single 18.5mm variant, featuring an OLED touchscreen and 88 x 154 pixels resolution. The brand claimed that the Garmin Vivosmart 5 has 66 percent more screen space with larger text compared to the predecessor Garmin Vivosmart 4. For battery, the band is said to offer up to seven days of battery life.

The fitness tracker also includes several sports modes such as walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio, and more. Furthermore, you get a 24/7 heart rate sensor, all-day stress tracking, relaxation breathing timer, VO2 max, Body Battery energy monitor, and more. It supports Bluetooth and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Lastly, it weighs around 26 grams.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Band Price & Sale Date In India

Coming to the price, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness band has been announced at Rs. 14,990. It can be purchased via Garmin Brand Store, Amazon, Flipkart, and Synergizer starting June 10. Buyers can also get some additional bank offers on Flipkart. Besides, the smart band comes in Mint, White, and Black color options.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Band: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a smart band with a sleek design and high-end features, then can consider the Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness band. However, if your budget is low, then there are several options from brands like Xiaomi, and Fitbit. Xiaomi is selling the Mi Smart Band 6 for Rs. 3,499 in India which can also be a good pick under Rs. 5,000 segment.

