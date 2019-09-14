Just In
Gionee Smart Life Watch Launched In India: Price, Specs, And Availability
Gionee has launched its Smart Life watch for a price of Rs. 2,999 in India. It can be obtained via Flipkart starting today. The highlights of this wearable are a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, calorie meter, and fitness apps such as Google Fit and Strava.
Smart Life Watch Specifications
The smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch IPS Full Touch Colour display which is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. Its dial case features stainless steel of Grade 316L version. It runs both iOS 8 and Android 4.4 out-of-the-box. And, it can even run on higher versions of the two mentioned operating systems. It is equipped with a 210 mAh battery which provides up to 15 days of battery life and offers 30 days of standby time.
Furthermore, it comes with 5 ATM rating, sedentary alert, memory full alert, alarm clock, goal completion alert, low battery alert, women health features, power-saving mode, music control, and a flashlight. Its heart rate monitor provides 24-hour real-time checkup. It can efficiently track your fitness routines covering walking, running, cycling, trekking, playing indoor or outdoor sports.
