Gionee StylFit GSW6, GSW7, GSW8 Smartwatches Announced In India; First Sale On June 13

Gionee has expanded its G-series wearable portfolio with the launch of the three smartwatches namely - the StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, and the StylFit GSW8. All three units will be available for purchase via Flipkart; however, the sale date of the StylFit GSW6 and the StylFit GSW8 is yet to be revealed. On the other hand, the StylFit GSW7 first sale has been set for June 13.

Features of these smartwatches include a SpO2 monitor, a real-time heart rate monitor, sports modes, and much more. However, there is Bluetooth-based voice calling support on the both StylFit GSW6 and the StylFit GSW8 models.

Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW8 Features

The StylFit GSW6 features a square display with curved glass protection on top. It has 40 cloud-based watch faces and a 220 mAh battery that is said to offer up to 15 days of standby time and five days of usage on a single charge. Like other smartwatches, the Gionee StylFit GSW6 also comes with a sleep monitor, steps counter, heart rate monitoring, and much more. It also supports voice calling and music playback.

The Gionee StylFit GSW8 has a circular touch display. It also comes with voice calling and music playback support. The watch packs a 300 mAh battery that claims to offer seven days of usage on a single charge. Other features of the both watches are yet to be revealed.

Gionee StylFit GSW7 Features

The Gionee Stylfit GSW7 has a 1.3-inch TFT LCD display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution. It is equipped with multiple sports modes such as walking, cycling, running, and skipping. The watch also supports a 24-hour heart rate monitor, Spo2 monitor, and sleep monitor. There is a 130mAh battery that claims to offer up to four days of battery life on a single charge.

The watch is compatible with the devices running on Android 5.1+ and iOS 9.0+ via Bluetooth v4.0. Other features include IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, smart notification, and among others.

Gionee StylFit GSW7: Should You Buy?

The Gionee StylFit GSW7 can be a good pick for first-time buyers. However, it could have offered better features for the asking price of Rs. 3,999. There are so many brands like Boat and Noise that are offering advanced features in this range.

Gionee StylFit GSW6, GSW7, GSW8 price in India

The Gionee StylFit GSW6 will cost Rs. 6,999, while Gionee StylFit GSW7 comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,999. However, it will be available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 2,099 via Flipkart starting June 13(Sunday).

However, the introductory price seems only for the Mimi Pink variant as the Matte Black and Teal Green color models have been listed at Rs. 3,999. Lastly, the Gionee StylFit GSW8 carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999.

