Gionee Watch 4, Watch 5, Senorita Smartwatches Arrive In India, Price Starts Rs. 2,499
Back in September 2019, Gionee launched the Smart Life smartwatch in India. Now, after many months, the company has launched a slew of smartwatches in the country. Well, the talk is about the Gionee Watch 4, Gionee Watch 5 and Senorita. The launch of these smartwatches follows that of the Gbuddy wireless charging power bank in the country.
The company touts that these new smartwatches that have entered India fall under its Smart Life portfolio and are priced starting from Rs. 2,499. The company highlights that these are fitness and stylish companions that aim to empower users to take charge of their fitness, health, and modern lifestyle in the current digital age.
When it comes to pricing, the Gionee Watch 4 is priced at Rs. 4,599, the Gionee Watch 5 is priced at R. 2,499 and the Gionee Senorita is priced at Rs. 3,499. All these smartwatches are available for sale via Flipkart.
Gionee Watch 4 Details
The Gionee Watch 4 features a 1.2-inch circular IPS LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and an always-on panel. The smartwatch features an alloy metal body and a stainless steel dial. It uses a Nordic NRF 52840 processor and connects to your smartphone with Bluetooth 5.0 that delivers a range of 10 meters. The other notable aspects include a gravity sensor, a heart rate sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor.
This smartwatch features activity tracking and sports modes and is IP68 rated for water resistance of up to 1.5 meters. It supports call and SMS notifications along with those from third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and email. And, a 3500mAh battery is touted to deliver 12 days of usage time and 20 days of standby time.
Gionee Watch 5 Details
Gionee Watch 5 features a 1.3-inch IPS LCD display of rectangular shape with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. There is a plastic dial and it uses a Nordic nRF52832 processor. This smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 4.0, sports mode and activity tracking. Also, it is capable of monitoring blood pressure and blood oxygen level. The other aspects include smart notifications and a 160mAh battery that can last up to 5 days.
Gionee Senorita Details
The Gionee Senorita is meant for new-age women and flaunts a 1.04-inch IPS TFT circular display with a resolution of 240 x 198 pixels. There is a stainless steel dial and a Nordic 52832 processor. It uses Bluetooth 4.0, activity tracking, and sports mode. As it is meant for women, the Gionee Senorita comes with features such as water drinking reminder, menstrual cycle monitoring and customizable watch faces. A 130mAh battery powers the device and is touted to deliver up to 5 days of battery life.
