Google Glass is officially back as Enterprise Edition

The eye-wearable device Google Glass that was declared 'dead' in 2015 after a year-long trial with select individuals as Explorer Edition at a price tag of $1,500 each and taken away from the market is officially back -- now as Enterprise Edition.

After two years in a limited programme, Glass Enterprise Edition is now available to businesses through Google's network of expert partners, Jay Kothari, Project Lead, Glass, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

"We have spent the last two years working closely with a network of more than 30 expert partners to build customised software and business solutions for Glass for people in these fields," posted Kothari who is with Alphabet X, Google's branch.

"We have also made improvements to the design and hardware so that it's lightweight and comfortable for long term wear. We have increased the power and battery life too," he added.

According to Kothari, GE Aviation in Cincinnati, Ohio are now using Glass that not only reduced errors at key points in the assembly and overhaul of engines but improved their mechanics' efficiency by between 8-12 per cent.

"More than 50 businesses, including AGCO, DHL, Dignity Health, NSF International, Sutter Health, The Boeing Company and Volkswagen are using Glass to complete their work faster and more easily than before," the added.

Workers from AGCO Corporation, an American agricultural equipment manufacturer, are using Glass to see assembly instructions, make reports and get remote video support.

Similarly, DHL employees use Glass to move inventory around the warehouse faster and doctors at Dignity Health are connecting with patients by looking them in the eye, listening as they talk, and asking questions.

"Workers in many fields, like manufacturing, logistics, field services, and healthcare find it useful to consult a wearable device for information and other resources while their hands are busy," Kothari added.

Glass is a small, lightweight wearable computer with a transparent display that brings information into your line of sight.

Google Glass was introduced with much fanfare in 2014. At $1,500, it promised a new, bold era for information.

People, however, realised the device was not yet ready to be part of their lives. There were safety and health concerns. The built-in camera raised privacy and piracy issues too.

Google Glass is also helping scientists to study brain disease, during emergency and it can teach you Morse code in four hours.

"Now the Glass product team is back at X, and we'll be collaborating with the Google Cloud team and our partners to help customers across a variety of business sectors make the most of Glass," Kothari posted.

